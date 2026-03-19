James Comey subpoenaed in 'grand conspiracy' against Trump: Report

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey has been reportedly subpoenaed in the investigation into a "grand conspiracy" against President Donald Trump.

The development was confirmed by two sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Axios. It was also reported by NBC News, which cited two sources as well.

'No one is above the law. ... We will follow the facts in this case.'

The "grand conspiracy" investigation is targeting top officials from the former Biden and Obama administrations, according to the sources, and has produced more than 130 subpoenas.

The subpoena against Comey reportedly relates to the infamous Intelligence Community Assessment about Russian election interference that was sent in January 2017.

The investigation into the grand conspiracy is being led by U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones from the Southern District of Florida.

Comey was indicted in Sept. 2025 by a grand jury for allegedly abusing his office out of political motivation.

"No one is above the law," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement following the indictment. "Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

That was dismissed after a judge found in Nov. 2025 that Trump had improperly appointed Lindsey Halligan, his personal attorney, to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Dept. has appealed that ruling.

RELATED: Trump rips into Comey over seashell message: 'He knew exactly what he was doing!'

Comey made headlines in May 2026 when he snapped a photo of shells on a beach that many took to be a threat against Trump. After posting the image on social media, he denied knowing that the message could be taken as a threat.

"He knew exactly what that meant," Trump said about the incident. "A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant? That meant assassination."

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