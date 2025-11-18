JD Vance sentenced for threatening JD Vance

A Michigan man with the initials J.D. and the last name Vance was convicted and sentenced for making threats against Vice President JD Vance as well as President Donald Trump and one of Trump's children.

The 67-year-old Grand Rapids resident was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts, according to a Monday statement from Timothy VerHey, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

According to the DOJ press release, the Michigan man's full name is James Donald Vance Jr., and he posted in March and April under the name "Diaperjdv" on BlueSky, a liberal harbor for refugees from the X platform.

"If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag. I will either be shot by a secret service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I’ve only got about 10 years of life left anyway so I don’t f**king care either way," he posted.

He also wrote, "I will murder that stupid f**ker before he gets secret service protection."

Vance the convict later pled guilty to one felony charge of threatening to kill or injure the president and vice president and another felony charge of interstate threatening communications.

Each of the two charges carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo, Michigan, sentenced him to a lesser term after he pleaded guilty.

"The advent of the internet gives us all an opportunity to engage in the healthy exchange of ideas that are so important to a democracy. But some would rather use this tool to threaten and intimidate, conduct that causes fear and damages our democratic ideals," read a statement from VerHey.

"When Vance said he planned to kill our president and the vice president simply because he disagreed with them, he crossed a line we all understand and so had to be punished," he added.

