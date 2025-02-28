JD Vance delivers heartfelt remarks about Pope Francis despite past political differences

Vice President JD Vance delivered magnanimous remarks about Pope Francis during the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday despite the pope's past criticism of the Trump administration.

Francis previously expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's immigration policy, saying deportations "[damage] the dignity" of immigrants and "[place] them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness." Although Vance reaffirmed his stance on immigration, he also emphasized his respect for Francis and the Catholic Church, particularly as the pope endures numerous health complications.

'I believe that the pope is fundamentally a person who cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership.'

"I'm not counseling all of you, but I don't think it's good for us as Christians to constantly fight with one another over every single controversy in the church," Vance said. "Sometimes we should let this stuff play out, live our faith as best we can, under the dictates of our faith and under the dictates of our spiritual leaders, but not hold them to the standards of social media influencers, because they're not."

Vance clarified that although there are political differences within the faith, it's more important to remain unified as Catholics.

"As you've probably seen publicly, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has criticized some of our policies when it comes to immigration," Vance said. "Again, my goal here is not to litigate with him about who's right and who's wrong."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I think that it's not in the best interest of us again to treat the religious leaders of our faith as just another social media influencer," Vance continued. "And I think, frankly, that goes both ways. If I can be so bold, I think it's incumbent upon our religious leaders to recognize that in the era of social media, people will hang on every single word that they utter, even if that wasn't their intention and even if a given declaration isn't meant for consumption in the social media age."

Rather than nitpicking at every statement and every conflict the pope is involved in, Vance insisted that Francis is more concerned with the health of his church and the Catholics under his leadership.

'Some of our media and some of our social media influencers and even some of us fellow Catholics, I think, are trying to bring the Holy Father into every culture war battle in American politics.'

"But every day, since I heard of Pope Francis' illness, I say a prayer for the Holy Father," Vance said. "Because while yes, I was surprised when he criticized our immigration policy in the way that he has ... I believe that the pope is fundamentally a person who cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership. And he's a man who cares about the spiritual direction of the faith."

Vance put forth a more charitable understanding of the pope and his role, reminding those who may disagree with him to pray for him regardless, particularly as Francis' health is in jeopardy.

"And I say this because every day, me and my children have said a prayer for the Holy Father, and we pray for his health, and we present comfort as he deals with what appears to be a pretty serious health crisis," Vance added. "And while yes, some of our media and some of our social media influencers and even some of us fellow Catholics, I think, are trying to bring the Holy Father into every culture war battle in American politics, I will always remember the Holy Father, whether he makes his way through this illness, and I certainly hope that he does."

