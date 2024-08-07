JD Vance marches up to reporters avoided by Harris outside Air Force 2 and drops a great line

The last time Vice President Kamala Harris had a thorough interaction with the press was on June 24, when she sat down for a controlled interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to stoke fears about possible legal protections for the unborn.

Harris has avoided interviews of substance in the weeks since, despite many historic events taking place about which prospective voters may want her input.

For starters: The Democratic establishment acknowledged President Joe Biden's decrepitude, then killed his re-election campaign; Harris leapfrogged the remains of Biden's political career and chose a running mate now facing allegations of "stolen valor"; President Donald Trump was shot in a failed assassination attempt; and Iran and Israel are drifting toward war.

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Trump's running mate, seized upon the opportunity this week to again strike a sharp contrast with the current vice president, demonstrating that he is not similarly averse to engaging with the fourth estate.

Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for a campaign event Wednesday. Vance, similarly in Eau Claire for a rally nearby, noticed Air Force Two sitting on the tarmac at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, not far from where he touched down.

'Hopefully it’s gonna be my plane in a few months.'

Vance, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents, marched over to a group of reporters gathered nearby who were otherwise ignored by Harris.

"I figured I'd come by and, one, just get a good look at the plane because hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months," said Vance. "But I also thought you guys might get lonely because the vice president doesn't answer questions from reporters and hasn't for 17 days."

Vance pressed the issue of Harris' relative silence, asking, "Have they given you guys an explanation for why she won't take questions from reporters?"

"I'd love her to just answer what she wants to do and also explain why every single position she has has changed," continued Vance. "She pretends to be a tough-on-crime prosecutor, and yet here she is wanting to defund the police. She's the border czar, yet she's opened up the American southern border."

Prior to moseying back across the tarmac, Vance added, "This is a person who has to answer questions from the media, and it's disgraceful that she runs from you guys, and it's also insulting to the American people."

The Ohio senator later provided additional context on X, noting, "I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I'd come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it."

At his campaign event in Eau Claire, Vance underscored that unlike Harris, he and Trump "will go anywhere. We will answer any question because we respect the American people enough to actually ask them for their vote rather than sit in front of a teleprompter, read scripted lines, and run away from every reporter and every actual citizen who's going to decide this election."

