JD Vance rips protesters for 'chasing' him, 3-year-old daughter

Vice President JD Vance was confronted near his Ohio home by a group of protesters over the weekend who questioned him about the war between Russia and Ukraine.



In a Saturday post on X, Vance slammed the demonstrators for "chasing" him while he was with his 3-year-old daughter.

'Selling them out!'

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of 'Slava Ukraini' protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared," Vance wrote. "I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)"

He added, "It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you're chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you're a s*** person."

WCPO reported that the group of pro-Ukraine protesters were on their way to a nearby rally. Demonstrators held multi-day protests over the weekend, according to WKRC.

A video obtained by WCPO of Vance's exchange with the protesters showed the vice president responding to numerous questions and accusations.

"People are dying!" one woman shouted at Vance.

"We think it's in the best interest of our [own people] and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop," he responded.

Multiple protesters accused the Trump administration of betraying the Ukrainians.

"Selling them out!" one woman yelled repeatedly.

"With respect, ma'am, I disagree," Vance said. "I think that what we're doing is we're actually forcing a diplomatic settlement."

Protesters interrupted the vice president with more comments and questions, including accusing the administration of lacking integrity.

"It must be nice to go through life assuming that everybody who disagrees with you has no integrity," Vance responded.

When Vance announced he was ending the conversation after speaking with the protesters for roughly five minutes, one demonstrator insisted that he had "signed up for this job."

"That's what you agreed to," she added.

"Ma'am, I did not agree to have my 3-year-old — to have people run around and yell at her. And I did talk to you, and I had said, 'If I talk to you for a few minutes, will you leave my 3-year-old daughter alone?' And you said, 'Yes.' So I'd like you guys to respect that. Thank you all," Vance stated.

Ann Henry, the protester who shared the video with WCPO, told the news outlet that Vance misrepresented the exchange in his post on X.

"No one was chasing him," Henry said, claiming that the group spontaneously ran into the vice president.

"We all wanted it to be respectful and calm. We just really wanted to know what was really bothering us," she stated.

Henry credited Vance for speaking with them but added, "I just wish he wouldn't have characterized it the way he did on [X]."