JD Vance shreds liberal host's narrative and backs Trump's proposal to have Biden investigated

Former President Donald Trump noted in January that if he was ultimately denied presidential immunity in his election interference case, "Then Crooked Joe Biden doesn't get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his 'pockets' with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment."

Trump added, "By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box."

In subsequent months, various Republicans raised the possibility that President Joe Biden and his allies might soon get a taste of their own medicine.

For instance, a fundraising email circulated by Rep. James Comer's (R-Ky.) campaign in March noted, "When President Trump returns to the White House, it's critical the new leadership at the DOJ have everything they need to prosecute the Biden Crime Family and deliver swift justice."

'Joe Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to that to engage in a campaign of lawfare against his political opposition.'

While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on July 1 that Trump and other presidents have "absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within [their] conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) appears more than happy to keep alive the fear among Democrats that upon turning the tables, a Trump administration might similarly engage in lawfare.

On Sunday, Kristen Welker of NBC News' "Meet the Press" showed Vance year-old footage of Trump stating, "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."

Insinuating such action would be unprecedented, Welker pressed Vance on whether he would support such an initiative as Trump's vice president.

Vance, on Trump's shortlist of potential running mates, answered, "I find it interesting how much the media and the Democrats have lost their mind over this particular quote. Donald Trump is talking about appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden for wrongdoing. Joe Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to that to engage in a campaign of lawfare against his political opposition."

"I think what Donald Trump is simply saying is, 'We ought to investigate the prior administration.' There are obviously many instances of wrongdoing," continued Vance. "The House Oversight Committee has identified a number of corrupt business transactions that may or may not be criminal. Of course, you have to investigate to find out."

Vance underscored that Trump's desire to investigate Biden is a "totally reasonable thing for him to do and frankly, the Biden administration has done far worse."

"If you think that what Donald Trump is proposing is a threat to democracy, isn't what Biden has already done a massive threat to our system of law and government?" added the Ohio Republican.

After a hurried attempt to distance the Biden White House from the prosecutions against Trump — entirely sidestepping at least one case wherein prosecutors reportedly met with elements of the White House before taking action against Trump — Welker asked Vance once more whether he would back Trump should he seek justice for Biden.

"I would absolutely support investigating prior wrongdoing by our government. Absolutely. That's what you have to have in a system of law and order," said Vance. "But I have to reject the premise here."

Vance torpedoed Welker's intimation that lawfare would be unprecedented and that Biden had nothing to do with the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith, noting that Attorney General Merrick Garland — who made the appointment — was not only handpicked by Biden but "answers to Joe Biden [and] can be fired by Joe Biden."

After indicating Biden's fingerprints were on the appointment of the special counsel who brought two indictments against his political opponent, the Ohio senator continued poking holes in the talking head's narrative framework.

Vance noted that one of the "main guys" engaged in the prosecution of Trump in New York "was a Department of Justice official in the Biden administration who jumped ship to join a local prosecutor's office to go after Donald Trump."

Vance was referencing Matthew Colangelo's migration from a senior position in the Biden DOJ — acting associate attorney general, then principal deputy associate attorney general — to a supporting role going after Trump in New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Welker immediately went on the defensive, suggesting, "That happens all the time."

After indicating Welker's claim that such strategic migrations were common was rubbish, Vance reiterated that Trump's proposal is aimed at "merely reinforcing our system of law and government."

