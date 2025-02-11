JD Vance vows to implement an 'America First' approach to AI

In his first overseas speech at the AI Action Summit in Paris, France, Vice President JD Vance vowed to maintain American dominance in the artificial intelligence industry by tackling overregulation.

Vance said that the Trump administration is focused on developing AI as a tool for American workers but that this development is being stifled by excessive red tape and regulations.

'Our laws will keep Big Tech, little tech, and all other developers on a level playing field.'

"This administration will always focus on workers as we develop artificial intelligence technologies," Vance said. "American workers deserve a seat at the table as we develop new policies that will lead to higher wages, safer communities, and more prosperity across our country."

Vance also warned our European allies that the overregulation of artificial intelligence will not be tolerated by the Trump administration, pushing for a policy platform that "fosters the creation of AI technology rather than strangles it."

"We need our European friends in particular to look at this new frontier with optimism rather than trepidation," Vance said. "The development of cutting-edge AI in the U.S. is no accident. By preserving an open regulatory environment, we've encouraged American innovators to experiment and to make unparalleled R&D investments."

"This administration will not be one to snuff out the startups and the grad students producing some of the most groundbreaking applications of artificial intelligence," Vance added. "Instead, our laws will keep Big Tech, little tech, and all other developers on a level playing field."

Vance argued that the importance of American dominance in AI is to curb the overregulation already taking place in other countries.

"Hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech," Vance said.

"I want to be clear — this administration will block such efforts, full stop," Vance added.

