JD Vance went to war Sunday with Walz and Harris' records. Here are his top 3 hits.

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) made his Sunday show debut as the Republican vice presidential nominee this weekend, venturing onto hostile liberal news networks to field questions about his candidacy and blast both Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Although Vance's interviews on CNN and ABC were punctuated by numerous spirited moments and damning allegations, three in particular stood out.

Harris as 'chameleon'

Last month, President Donald Trump stated that Harris "was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?"

With Trump's critique in mind, CNN's Dana Bash pressed Vance Sunday for his views on Harris' apparently fluid identity, asking flatly whether he believed she was in fact black.

Vance seized on the opportunity to reinforce the fundamentals of his running mate's critique.

"I believe that Kamala Harris is whatever she says she is," responded Vance. "But I believe importantly that President Trump is right that she is a chameleon. She pretends to be one thing in front of one audience. She pretends to be something different in front of an another audience."

Harris was recently ridiculed for adopting different accents depending on the crowd she was addressing. The Telegraph highlighted that when speaking to a crowd in Georgia, she affected a Southern accent, but then in Michigan, she tried speaking in an entirely different style.

Vance told Bash further, "[Harris] only speaks to voters behind a teleprompter. Everything is scripted. She doesn't have her policy positions out there."

"I think that's what President Trump is getting at. This is a fundamentally fake person," continued Vance. "She's different depending on who she's in front of."

Vance added in a subsequent X post, "Kamala Harris isn't running a presidential campaign. She's producing a movie. Everything is scripted everywhere she goes."

Ownership of failure

Although Harris has replaced President Joe Biden in the race for president, Vance suggested she has effectively been in the driver's seat from the start and that the current administration's various failures are hers to defend.

'Kamala Harris clearly owns the policies of the Biden-Harris administration.'

"I think it's pretty straight forward," Vance told Bash. "We're running against a set of policies that I think have failed the American people, and we're running to a set of policies President Trump's four years in office that I think really succeeded for the American people."

Vance claimed that whereas Trump "delivered lower prices, lower inflation, a prosperous and peaceful world, and also a secure border," Kamala Harris' "policies have produced the exact opposite."

"Now that was an easier case to make when Joe Biden was in there because people associate Joe Biden with the policies, but I think Kamala Harris clearly owns the policies of the Biden-Harris administration," said Vance.

In his interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, Vance emphasized Harris' culpability over the border crisis, noting, "We have to start with the fact that we have a wide-open southern border because our border czar actually set a lot of open-border policies."

Between October 2023 and June 2024, nearly two million illegal aliens stole across the southern border under Harris' watch. In fiscal year 2023, 2.4 million crossed the border. In the previous two fiscal years, over 2.3 million and 1.7 million stole into the homeland, respectively.

Not only have gangs exploited the Harris administration's open-border policies, but illegal aliens have raped and murdered American citizens; siphoned billions of dollars in federal welfare benefits; and tracked in diseases once thought eradicated or controlled.

Democrats and their allies in the liberal media have attempted to rewrite history in an effort to rehabilitate Harris' public image, downplaying or denying her fingerprints on the current administration's border initiatives.

Axios, for instance, characterized Harris in 2021 as Biden's "border czar" but tried to walk back the title last month after the California Democrat replaced Biden in the race.

Karl attempted to join in the effort Sunday, but Vance was having none of it.

"[Border czar] is what the media called her. She assumed the title. She had control over a lot of our border policy, at a time when they were suspending deportations," said Vance. "They stopped Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy and they re-instituted catch and release. They basically threw open the gates of our country, and now we have a ton of fentanyl, a ton of people suffering."

Stolen valor allegations

The question of Walz's seemingly ever-changing military record came up in Vance's CNN interview, particularly the Minnesotan's false claim that he carried "weapons of war ... in war."

"This is a guy who was captured on video saying, 'I carried a gun in war.' He never went to war," said Vance. "This is a guy who has been captured on video as other people say, 'He is an Afghanistan veteran, he is a veteran of a war,' nodding along in agreement instead of saying, 'No, no, no. I did serve my country, and I did it honorably, but I never went to a war zone.'"

Bash asked Vance whether he would accept the Harris campaign's recent suggestion that Walz had simply "misspoke."

"He 'misspoke'? Another word is that he 'lied' about it, and he didn't correct the record for 15 years until he was put under political pressure because I called it out," responded Vance. "Whatever you want to call it — a 'misspeaking' or a 'lie' — I think that Tim Walz should have to correct the record."

Vance is far from the only former service member to blast Walz over how he has presented his record.

A former battalion commander of Walz's National Guard unit recently blasted the Democratic governor in a Facebook post.

John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of the Minnesota unit after Walz threw in the towel, alleged Walz "broke his enlistment contract," failed to "complete the Sergeants Major Academy," and did "not successfully complete any assignment as a Sergeant Major," reported the New York Post.

Kolb noted there was a silver lining to Walz's retirement: "He got out of the way for better leadership."

