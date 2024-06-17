Jerry Seinfeld fires back perfect response when anti-Israel protester interrupts show: 'He's solved the Middle East!'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knows how to handle hecklers.

While performing a show in Sydney over the weekend, an audience member began heckling the comedy legend with the pro-Hamas slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

'Tomorrow we'll read in the paper: 'Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian.''

Video of the incident shows the man standing up and aggressively motioning toward Seinfeld as he screamed his protests, which included an accusation that Seinfeld supports a "terrorist state," apparently a reference to Israel, according to the Sydney Morning-Herald.

But instead of letting the pro-Palestinian protester derail his show, Seinfeld leaned into the moment and roasted the man before security escorted him from the venue.

"Yes! We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He's solved the Middle East! He's solved it!" Seinfeld mocked.

"It's the Jewish comedians, that's who we have to get. They're the ones who are doing everything!" he continued. "Yeah, go ahead, keep going! They're going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try and get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you."

When security finally reached the protester, the massive crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena erupted in cheers. The arena holds more than 20,000 people.

"It's a comedy show, you moron! Get out of here," Seinfeld said.



But the jeers and opposition didn't stop the protester, who continued screaming at Seinfeld as he was escorted out of the show. His complaints, however, only gave Seinfeld more ammunition.

"You're really influencing everyone here! We're all on your side now because you have made your point so well. And in the right venue — you've come to the right place for a political conversation," Seinfeld mocked.

"Tomorrow we'll read in the paper: 'Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian — they stopped him and everyone in the Middle East went, 'Oh my God let's just get along,''" he continued.

This is at least the third time that Seinfeld has been targeted in recent weeks.

Last month, a pro-Palestinian heckler interrupted one of Seinfeld's shows in Virginia. That incident came after anti-Israel students at Duke University interrupted their own commencement ceremony — at which Seinfeld was the commencement speaker — to virtue-signal their opposition to Israel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!