Watch: Anti-Israel protesters walk out on Jerry Seinfeld's Duke commencement speech, boo Jewish comedian, wave Palestinian flags

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld not only got booed while delivering his commencement speech at Duke University, but anti-Israel protesters ruined the ceremony by walking out and waving Palestinian flags.

Video shows several students walking out during Seinfeld's commencement speech at Duke University on Sunday. The iconic Jewish comedian is seen being serenaded by boos and shouts of "Free Palestine" in the video.

Video of the college event shows a group of students walking out of their seats and carrying a Palestinian flag as soon as Seinfeld took the stage.

However, some students chanted a positive message of: "Jerry! Jerry!"

Seinfeld opened his commencement speech with a few jokes before advising graduates that there are "three real keys to life."

"Whatever you're doing, I don't care if it's your job, your hobby, a relationship, getting a reservation at M Sushi," the comedian stated. "Make an effort. Just pure, stupid, no-real-idea-what-I'm-doing-here effort. Effort always yields a positive value, even if the outcome of the effort is absolute failure of the desired result. This is a rule of life. Just swing the bat and pray is not a bad approach to a lot of things."'

"Find something where you love the good parts and don’t mind the bad parts too much — the torture you’re comfortable with," the "Seinfeld" star stated.

He added, "This is the golden path to victory in life. Work. Exercise. Relationships. They all have a solid component of pure torture, and they are all 1,000% worth it."

"I can't imagine how sick you are of hearing about following your passion. I say, the hell with passion," Seinfeld told the students. "Find something you can do. That would be great. If you try something and it doesn't work, that's okay, too. Most things do not work."



Seinfeld told graduates that he admires their generation's ambitions "to create a more just and inclusive society," but stressed that they should "not lose your sense of humor."

In October, Seinfeld voiced his support on Instagram for Israel after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped an additional 252.

In December, Seinfeld reportedly visited the headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Tel Aviv and had an "emotional" meeting, according to Haaretz.

Seinfeld had previously received an honorary degree from Duke University.

