Jerry Seinfeld torches even more anti-Israel hecklers, telling them they 'just gave more money to a Jew'

Jerry Seinfeld torched a group of anti-Israel hecklers at his show Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia — the second time the iconic comedian has done so in the space of a week.

Toward the end of Seinfeld's set, the pro-Palestinian protesters began shouting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” Variety reported. The well-known chant is an endorsement of the destruction of Israel.



'We’re in the same business. Our business is to get people to see things the way we see it. The problem is, you’re in the wrong place!'

Unfortunately for the hecklers, they didn't seem to know that Seinfeld has a knack for putting such individuals in their place.

“Oh, you’re back! They’re back! The protesters are back! I missed you!” the comedian retorted, as the audience began booing the hecklers.

"Oh, you're not doing well. It's so hard for you," he continued before trying to talk some sense into them. "Listen, you and I are in the same business. We’re in the same business. Our business is to get people to see things the way we see it. The problem is, you’re in the wrong place! Do you hear how well I’m doing? This is what you want! You want to do well like I am. Look at the people here to hear me ... look at what happened to you."

Police escorted the protesters out of Rod Laver Arena, the Daily Mail said.

Seinfeld went on to explain that if he were to try to perform his "little comedy show" at a rugby game, "I would get that same reaction. I would get kicked out on my ass because that's not where I belong."

He added, "I think you need to go back and tell whoever's running your organization: 'We just gave more money to a Jew.' That cannot be a good plan for you. That's not what you want ... you gotta come up with a better plan."

You can view Seinfeld's takedown here.

The scene was much the same in Sydney last Sunday when a heckler dialed up the same "from the river to the sea" chant while Seinfeld was on stage — and of course, he demolished the pro-Palestinian protester.

"Yes! We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He's solved the Middle East! He's solved it!" Seinfeld mocked.

"It's the Jewish comedians, that's who we have to get. They're the ones who are doing everything!" he continued. "Yeah, go ahead, keep going! They're going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try and get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you."

