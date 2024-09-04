Ocasio-Cortez faces backlash for attacking Green Party candidate Jill Stein: 'You can actually f*** right off, buddy'

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein lashed out at socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after she attacked Stein for weakening the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez torched Stein on an Instagram story on Sunday that criticized the candidate for being inauthentic.

'It reads as predatory. I'm sorry, I'm just saying it.'

"This is a little spicy, but I have thoughts," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"If you run for years in a row, and your party has not grown, has not added city council seats, down ballot seats and state electives, that's bad leadership. And that to me is what's upsetting," she continued.

"All you do is show up every four years to speak to people who are justifiably pissed off, you're not serious," Ocasio-Cortez concluded. "To me, it does not read as authentic; it reads as predatory. I'm sorry, I'm just saying it."

Stein responded with her own video on social media on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to thank AOC/Pelosi so very much for her very authentic concern about Green power, clearly AOC is the attack dog du jour and the Democrats are running scared, and they should be!" said Jill.

"Who wants to support a genocide? Who wants to vote for a genocide?" she added.

She went on to bash Ocasio-Cortez for claiming during her DNC speech that Harris had been acting "tirelessly" for a ceasefire when the Biden administration had helped fund the Israeli war on Hamas.

'Imagine being so disrespectful to Jill Stein, AOC is a f***ing disgrace.'

Ocasio-Cortez was lambasted by many on the far left for what they saw as a betrayal of the progressive cause.



"AOC calling Jill Stein ‘predatory’ after she took your donation money, campaigned as a progressive, lied to her constituents, and stopped talking about the Green New Deal, while folding for Joe Biden, chief sponsor of genocide. What a god***n gaslighter," read one popular tweet.

"So basically this sociopath is insisting we can't trust Jill Stein because she didn't weasel her way into power among the enemy's ranks like AOC. Because selling out and not doing anything is the same is building a movement supposedly? Nah. You can actually f*** right off, buddy," replied an account identifying as anti-capitalist.

"She has no idea what the f*** she is talking about. Imagine being so disrespectful to Jill Stein, AOC is a f***ing disgrace," said another detractor.

