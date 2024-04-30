'They said she was a b***h': Ex-UFC commentator says staff couldn't stand 'miserable' and 'mean' Ronda Rousey

Former UFC commentator and mixed martial arts broadcaster Jimmy Smith gave a scathing review of ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey, saying that when she fought in the promotion, the staff couldn't stand her and equated her to a bully.

Smith was a UFC commentator for a year (2018-2019) before moving on to other promotions and eventually the WWE. While hosting his show "Unlocking the Cage" on SiriusXM, Smith responded to recent comments by Rousey about her being the "greatest fighter that has ever lived" and that she only lost her last two fights due to concussions.

Rousey claimed that if it weren't for her head injuries, she would have continued to dominate. Smith called into question the idea that Rousey was so badly concussed that she couldn't fight, yet was able to have a career in professional wrestling.

"I've never been a religious person. One thing's always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That's what Ronda Rousey wants," Smith began. "She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her. The idea that 'I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems' makes no sense," he continued.

Then, Smith provided insight in regard to Rousey's further remarks that people in her industry turned on her, including media members like Joe Rogan.

"It was disappointing to see how happily everyone turned on me," she told Chris Cuomo on his podcast. When asked if she understood why media members weren't calling her to apologize for not knowing about her concussions, Rousey responded that she understands "that they're a bunch of a**holes."

"That's what I get. I get 'f**k you.' I would rather not have those fake friendships in my life, I would rather that those people expose themselves," she added.

In response, Smith said he would let Ronda "in on something."

"Ronda, if you’re listening: the people behind the scenes; camera people, audio people, the people you can push around, and the people you can bully, talk down to. Can’t stand your f**king ass."



"Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her. I said why? They said, 'She was a b***h to us from the moment she sat down, to the moment she got up.' Like it's our fault that she has to do this interview ... and she's miserable, mean, and, 'We can't stand her,'" Smith recalled.

Smith continued with the alleged hearsay from UFC employees and said that he was told the staffers "were cheering when she got knocked out."

"Those are the people you can be mean to and rude to, and they can't fight back. Those people couldn't stand Ronda Rousey, so don’t sit here and tell me that you're the victim," the announcer went on. "The poor guy sitting behind the camera is doing his job, gets s**t on by you or you're mean to the person asking you questions when we're hyping your fight, don’t give me this victim s**t. Don't waste my time with that."



Smith had a three-year stint as a pro fighter as well that ended in 2006. He finished with a record of 5-1 with four submission victories.



He also worked for MMA promoter Bellator, the Discovery Channel, and the show "American Ninja Warrior."

