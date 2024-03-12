'Happy Birthing Parent Day': JK Rowling trolls gender ideology proponents with funny Mother's Day message

J.K. Rowling trolled radical leftist gender ideology proponents with a Mother's Day message on Sunday, which was the date on which the U.K. marked the occasion this year.

"Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses," the writer quipped in a post on X.

In another post, Rowling wrote, "Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let's just say: Happy Mother's Day to all females who've raised children."

Rowling, who authored the "Harry Potter" book series, is outspoken on her views of the transgender movement and in emphasizing the importance of protecting females and female spaces from males who claim to identify as females.

"Like every other gender critical person I know, I believe everyone should be free to express themselves however they wish, dress however they please, call themselves whatever they want, sleep with any consenting adult who wishes to sleep with them, and that trans-identified people should have the same protections regarding employment, housing, freedom of speech and personal safety every other citizen is entitled to," Rowling has noted.

"But this isn't nearly enough for the dominant strain of trans activism, which asserts that unless freedom of speech is removed from dissenters, unless trans-identified men are permitted to strip away women’s rights, with particular reference to single sex spaces like rape crisis centres, prison cells, hospital wards, changing rooms and public bathrooms, until we all bow down to their neo-religion, accept their pseudo-scientific claims and embrace their circular reasoning, trans people are more oppressed, and more at risk, than any other group in society," she wrote.

