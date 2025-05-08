Joe Biden says Trump campaign was 'sexist' and pushed idea that 'a woman of mixed race' could not lead the country

Former President Joe Biden stressed in an interview that he was not suffering from cognitive decline during his time in the Oval Office and that President Donald Trump's campaign won based on sexism.

During an appearance on "The View," Biden was asked why he thought former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election and if he was surprised at the outcome.

Biden immediately said he was not surprised, but not because Harris was unfit for office. In fact, Biden stressed that Harris was "the most qualified" person at the time to be president.

Instead, Biden said the Trump campaign was sexist and indicated that Harris was unqualified due to her ethnicity.

"I wasn't surprised because they went the route of, the sexist route, the whole route," Biden stated. "I mean, 'This is a woman. She's this. She's that.' I mean, I've never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn't lead the country, and a woman of mixed race."

'We're left with a circumstance where we had a insurrection when I started.'

In another portion of the show that garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Biden was asked to address his cognitive decline that was apparent during his term, especially in the final year of his presidency. The 46th president was seen falling up stairs, falling off a bike, and frequently looking lost on stage after speeches.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that, number one," the former president claimed. Biden then pivoted to Trump's apparent failures, and said what he inherited from Trump's first term as president was substantially worse.

"Think of what, what we're left with. We're left with a circumstance where we had a insurrection when I started. Not since the Civil War [have] we had a circumstance where we were in a position that we — well, the pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit — end up over a million people dying, a million people dying."



After Biden said that even "basic issues" were problems with Trump, he began to trail off before his wife, Jill Biden, intervened.

"One of the things, I think, is that the people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn't see how hard Joe worked every single day," she claimed.

The former first lady then went into a highly promotional spiel about Biden's first term, where she claimed Biden was frequently up all night working while she was in bed.

"I'd be in bed, you know, reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff. I mean, it was nonstop. It's the White House. Being president is not like a job — it's a lifestyle. It's a life that you live. You live it 24 hours a day."

After the lengthy defense, President Biden seemed thoroughly impressed with his wife's support and said, "That's worth the invitation to come to the show."

