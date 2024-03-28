Joe Lieberman dies 'due to complications from a fall,' family says in statement, according to reports

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut passed away Wednesday "due to complications from a fall," his family noted in a statement, according to reports.

"Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," the statement read, according to reports.

Lieberman, who served in the Senate from early 1989 until early 2013, was former Vice President Al Gore's running mate during the 2000 presidential election. The two lost to the Republican ticket consisting of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

Lieberman sought the Democratic presidential nod in 2004 but ultimately dropped the bid.

After losing a 2006 Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Connecticut, Lieberman still managed to win the general election contest, defeating primary winner Ned Lamont, who is currently serving as the state's governor.

"While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious. I believe we agreed to disagree from a position of principle. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed," Lamont said in a statement.

Lieberman supported GOP Sen. John McCain's presidenial bid during the 2008 election cycle, even speaking at the Republican National Convention.

