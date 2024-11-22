Joy Reid says 'vulnerable' people have 'legitimate feelings' of fear against friends and family who voted for Trump

MSNBC host Joy Reid tried to explain why some Americans were legitimate in their decisions to cut friends and family out of their lives over their support for President-elect Donald Trump.

'They're afraid. Autocracy and fascism are things that are legitimate to be afraid of.'

Reid jumped into a debate on social media over whether it was proper to excise people over political disputes, and she weighed heavily on the side of estrangement.

"People are rightfully alarmed. They have a reason to be alarmed. And if you would vote for that, people may not feel so confident that they are safe with you," said Reid.



"This is not crazy. This is legitimate feelings of fear of you," she added. "And a feeling that you might not be someone they can trust if this thing goes way south. Autocracies go south real fast, and things get ugly, and people get asked to do things and turn people in and point people out and turn on them."

Reid has been known for her histrionic left-wing takes and anti-Trump screeds. Very soon after the historically devastating election, Reid mocked white liberal women and said that black women were not going to join them if they tried to protest against the second Trump term.

"If you're voting affirmatively, gleefully, for this, people might not feel so confident in you anymore. That's real, and you kind of have to live with it," she continued in the latest video.

"If you think you can vote for what people see as their destruction and then demand that they're still cool with you and have Thanksgiving with you, you are kind of missing the point about what people are upset about," she concluded. "They're afraid. Autocracy and fascism are things that are legitimate to be afraid of. So you might want to step back."

The video was circulated on social media where it garnered more than 730K views.

