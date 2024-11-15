'Blatant racism': Joy Reid mocks white women's tears after Kamala's loss

Racism is alive and well in America — but it’s not coming from the Republican Party, as the Democrats have led us to believe over the past decade.

“I think Sunny Hostin is the most racist person on television,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” tells Megyn Kelly, who believes Joy Reid and Elie Mystal are the Democrats that actually take the cake.

“It’s amazing to watch, like you really can’t believe that they’re allowed to say the things they say. It’s insane on her show, and also her Instagram,” Kelly says, noting that Reid was recently “mocking white women’s tears” on the social media platform.

“I want to give some free advice to the white progressives, particularly white progressive women who may be thinking about marching against the Trump victory, maybe putting back on the p-word hats and doing that thing. I would just say, probably don’t send any of those invites to any black women,” Reid said in a video post.

“I’m just going to tell you right now, they’re not coming. I’m pretty sure black women have resigned from the save America coalition, save democracy coalition, and definitely the save the Democratic Party coalition,” she continued. “Just keep those invites maybe among your own friends.”

Reid went on to explain that “black women are now on the save black women, prioritize black men, and prioritize black communities, black businesses, and you know, the black spaces.”

Kelly can’t believe what she’s hearing.

“Can you imagine, if when I was on Fox News in the prime time, if I was like, ‘Oh, look at the black women crying over George Floyd,’” Kelly says. “I would have been fired so fast. But she can get away with doing that to whites.”

“Why again? Because MSNBC and NBC allow blatant racism on their airwaves every single night. She’s not the only purveyor of it, she just happens to be the worst. Also, I’m pretty sure she’s not a natural blonde,” she adds.

