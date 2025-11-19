Joy Reid takes 'transphobic' stance on locker rooms — after previously comparing trans critics to Nazis

Joy Reid came out against transgender-identifying males in women's locker rooms after previously calling critics of the transgender movement Nazis.

The former MSNBC host made the surprising comments while opining about an incident at a Los Angeles gym where a woman expressed her outrage at seeing male genitalia in the locker room.

'I can see why she would have gone and reported to management. ... Does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?'

"I would be disturbed. I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies," said Reid on her podcast Sunday.

"If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out, too!" she added.

Singer Tish Hyman went viral over video showing her accusing Alexis Black of exposing himself in the women's locker room at a business formerly run as a Gold's Gym. Hyman, who is a lesbian woman, said that it was the fourth time she had been forced to deal with the issue and the staff had ignored her complaints.

Reid sided with Hyman but said the issue had nothing to do with anti-transgender bigotry.

"What it’s saying is if I turn around and I see a pee-pee, a penis in front of me inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there somebody — a naked man — in this room?’” Reid asked.

“Because just the world we live in, just from a safety standpoint and just from a privacy standpoint … I can see why she would have gone and reported to management," she added. "Because if she’s uncomfortable, does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?"

Reid had previously compared critics of the transgender cause to those who supported Nazi Germany.

"Targeting trans people isn't new. It is an age-old tradition which Nazi Germany did with brutally violent ends in the 1930s. While the Supreme Court refuses to do anything about weapons of war in schools, today they seemed inclined to uphold Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors," she said nearly a year ago in comments documented by Sky News.

"I was in shock. I was scared, and I told him to leave. He would not leave and had no regard for my naked body," said Hyman of the incident.

Hyman says her gym membership was revoked because of the incident.

"Trans people have a right to exist," she said. "They need their own locker rooms and their own spaces. It doesn’t make sense to put them in the same room with women."

