Joy Reid says America will die off like the Roman Empire if people keep voting to distill it to 'white folks'

Joy Reid offered a bizarre reading of history in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies while appearing on a YouTube show.

The former MSNBC host told Wajahat Ali that the U.S. was composed of many communities, often comprising those who survived through adversity and tumult, but that this character was threatened by politicians opposing diversity.

'Keep voting for people like Trump, because we can be the Roman Empire.The Roman Empire had a high, and then baby it fell. The end.'

"We're a nation of the strongest parts of each community on Earth. If you take that away and try to distill us just down to white folks, we'll be like Europe, an aging, slowly dying former empire," Reid said.

"The Roman Empire didn't survive because it didn't have enough strength in its diversity. It suppressed its diversity, and it died. If the U.S. wants to be the Roman Empire, keep voting the way you voting, y’all," she added. "Keep voting for people like [President Donald] Trump, because we can be the Roman Empire.The Roman Empire had a high, and then baby it fell. The end."

"Amen! Joy Reid unleashed, don't you love it? Are you not entertained?" responded Ali.

She went on to say that the U.S. was headed toward becoming a Latin American nation.

"We are essentially a Latin American country, and we're going to look more like Latin American countries, which we kind of are, right?" she continued. "We're going to look more like our region where most people will be brown, and the majority will not be white. Texas is already there. California is already there. The whole country is going in that direction."

Reid was fired from MSNBC in February, and her show was canceled after a disastrous election for Democrats. She responded by posting a tear-filled video decrying the dismissal but promising to continue her mission against Trump. He replied by mocking her.

"Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there," he wrote on social media.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!