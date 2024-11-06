Juan Williams tries to blame Kamala loss on racism, sexism — then entire Fox News panel silences his narrative

As it became clear Donald Trump would become the next president, Democrat Juan Williams tried to blame Kamala Harris' humiliating loss on sexism and racism.

But his fellow Fox News panelists refused to let that excuse slide.

'To suggest that somehow black men are racist because they supported a white man is just too far.'

After first accusing Trump of having "led an insurrection against the United States government" — a crime for which Trump has never been charged — Williams doubled down on the media's most trite narrative to explain away Harris' loss.

"I'm not sold on this idea that it was the cost of eggs," Williams said. "I worry that it was, 'Well, I'm not voting for this woman.' Or, 'I'm not voting for this black woman.'"

Fox News anchor Bret Baier immediately fact-checked Williams.

"Well, no, that's not what we see in our data," he pointed out.

When Williams tried defending his position, anchor Martha MacCallum interjected to point out that many black male voters feel "that Democrats and elites put immigrants before" them. Undeterred, Williams responded by attributing Trump's win to a "bro strategy and the white male turnout and white grievance politics."

"He's trailing among his prior 2020 numbers with whites," Brit Hume shot back, putting a dagger in Williams' narrative.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy then noted that Trump increased his share of support among black men and Hispanics, more evidence disproving Williams' narrative that Harris is a victim of political racism.



Finally, Karl Rove prescribed Williams a dose of reality.

"I just think it is extremely odd to suggest that black men are somehow prejudiced because they vote for a white candidate who says, 'I want to make certain that everybody has an opportunity to succeed in our great economy. I want you to be more prosperous, and I will do things that will make it possible for you to make a better life,'" Rove said.

"That is an appeal to their best instincts," he explained. "He did not go out and say, 'Vote for me because I'm not a woman. Vote for me because I'm a white man.' That would not have attracted those votes. They got attracted to him because they thought he was a strong, effective leader, and they thought he would do something about the issues they cared the most about, which is an economy in which they think they get the short stick, inflation, which has decimated their purchasing power, and illegal immigration, which has affected their communities deeply."

"And to suggest that somehow black men are racist because they supported a white man is just too far, Juan," Rove chided.

Unfortunately, Williams refused to budge. In the end, he claimed that men supported Trump because he talks about "women in the most disparaging way."

"I think they supported him in spite of that — not because of it. They supported him because he offered to make their life better," Rove fact-checked.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!