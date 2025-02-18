Juan Williams crushed online for saying 'only white men need apply' under Trump

An opinion article in The Hill was immediately obliterated by online critics after claiming that President Donald Trump's policies are racist against women and minorities.

The article "Trump's idea of 'competence' — only white men need apply" was authored by Juan Williams, a liberal political analyst for Fox News. Williams cited several examples of Trump's comments and policies to show a bias against minorities and toward white males.

'Can anyone imagine Trump hiring a black man who made such a prejudiced statement about whites?'

Among the evidence he cited was the rapidity with which the administration forgives white males for racial comments and advocacy:

Darren Beattie, now at the State Department, was fired from the Trump administration in 2018 after speaking at a conference that had drawn white nationalists. Now, he is back in the Trump administration after deriding all diversity efforts as “coddling the feelings of women and minority and demoralizing competent white men.”



Can anyone imagine Trump hiring a black man who made such a prejudiced statement about whites?

The post on social media pushing the article was hit with a community note that listed the minorities and women in Trump's Cabinet in order to undermine Williams' argument.

Critics pounced on the article to argue the same point on social media:

"There are lot of good criticisms of Trump's choices. This ain't one of them," responded Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

"This is demonstrably false and defamatory," replied Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

"How can you say that? Marco Rubio is Hispanic. Kash Patel is Indian. Do I need to mention the many women in his administration? What’s wrong with you?" read one response.

"To be clear, you ignore all the women in Trump’s administration because they’re female, and your 'women' are males. Is that right?" said another detractor.

Williams concluded his article by calling for conservatives to follow in William F. Buckley's footsteps when he helped oust the influence of the William Birch Society from the Republican Party in the 1960s.

