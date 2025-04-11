Judge allows Trump's DHS to proceed with another tool to keep track of illegal immigrants

A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to proceed with its plans to require illegal immigrants to register with the government or face consequences following a lawsuit from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The new federal program stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office, which orders the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that aliens comply with section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1302). Failure to comply with the registration requirement will be treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.

Axios reported that Judge Trevor Neil McFadden sided with the Trump administration in the suit, with the government saying its agents are simply enforcing federal law.

Any illegal aliens over the age of 14 must register through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services if they are in the country illegally for more than 30 days. Fingerprinting is part of the process. Once they are registered, they must carry proof on their persons at all times.

USCIS warns that failing to register "may result in criminal and civil penalties, up to and including misdemeanor prosecution, the imposition of fines, and incarceration."

The New York Post reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ordered all agents to check illegal immigrants' status with the registry. An ICE source told the Post that officials believe many illegal aliens will not register, becoming prime targets for arrest and deportation.

The registry is one of the many "carrot and stick" methods being used by the Trump administration not only to increase the number of apprehended illegal immigrants, but also to get people to leave of their own accord.

The CBP One app, which was used by the Biden-Harris administration to allow would-be illegal immigrants to enter through ports of entry, was changed to the CBP Home app. The app now lets illegal immigrants register their departure from the United States with the federal government to avoid any potential penalties.

