Florida judge denies ankle monitor request against man who later stabbed ex-girlfriend 70 times, police say

Florida police said that a man died in a car accident after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend 70 times.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that officers were called to a residence on Hibbard Trail in Chuluota at about 12:45 a.m. on Friday over a report of a stabbing of two people.

When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Kristin Stevens dead with up to 70 stab wounds from a kitchen knife, according to Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

An unidentified man at the scene told them that he awoke to find 42-year-old James Christopher Lindsey on top of Stevens and stabbing her. He claimed that Lindsey had used a hammer to break into the home.

That man tried to help her but was stabbed in the leg and fled to a neighbor's home to call 911. Lindsey's 16-year-old child was also in the home but was unharmed.

At about 5 a.m. the suspect's body was found on Fort Christmas Road in the Orange County area after he had been ejected from a car crash. Police said he had been driving at speeds over 100 mph and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said Lindsey and Stevens had been involved in domestic violence incidents since 2014. Stevens had been charged with domestic violence battery against Lindsay in November. A judge denied a request from police that he be required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his bond.

“This is a heartbreaking and traumatic incident that will have a lasting impact on families and a community,” said Sheriff Lemma. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our team will continue to work diligently to uncover the full details surrounding the case.”

Lindsey's booking photo was included in a news video from WKMG-TV on YouTube.

