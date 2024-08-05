Judicial Watch sues for records of any CIA presence on January 6

Judicial Watch filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force the Central Intelligence Agency to disclose any involvement it had at or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Filed July 24, the Freedom of Information Act suit was brought after Judicial Watch alleges the CIA ignored its six-part FOIA request for Jan. 6-related records.

The 88 pages of redacted records include a group of text messages tagged 'Jan. 7 Intel Chain' that make reference to CIA assets in use or on standby on Jan. 6.

In March, Judicial Watch released records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives showing the CIA “deployed personnel” in the District of Columbia related to unrest and protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“Judicial Watch forced the Justice Department to admit CIA personnel were at the January 6, 2021, disturbance; now the CIA should come clean on exactly what its role at the protests was,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

ATF text messages were obtained by Judicial Watch as part of a 2023 lawsuit it filed against the U.S. Department of Justice.

Some of the messages refer to the pipe bomb found alongside the Democratic National Committee headquarters building in Washington just after 1 p.m. Jan. 6.

One text that appeared to be from someone at ATF read, “Our assets: SRT in Capitol with Group I, Groups II and III assisting with pipe-bomb scene on New Jersey and D St. SE.” The text that followed in response said, “FCI has two CIA bomb techs with us—EEO [redacted] in route.”

Bomb techs from the CIA are referenced in a text later on Jan. 6 that read, “Helping Capitol Police bomb squad clear Capitol.”

Another text described bomb-sniffing dog units that were available to help clear buildings: “7 NGA dog teams, 2 ATF and several CIA dog teams on standby.”

The Judicial Watch lawsuit seeks records in six categories: 1) shots fired inside the Capitol, 2) a person shot inside the Capitol, 3) requests for CIA support or assistance at the Capitol, 4) bomb technician support or assistance to any potential or actual bombs or explosive devices in response to the “massive protests” in and around the Capitol, 5) “accelerant or explosives K-9s (bomb detection dogs) placed on standby or used in response to Jan. 6 protests, and 6) any after-action reports about Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C.

In its FOIA request, Judicial Watch limited the search for records from Jan. 6 to the time period including Jan. 6 through Dec. 31, 2021.

As of Aug. 5, the CIA had not yet filed a response to the suit.

Two pipe bombs were placed near the Capitol on Jan. 5 or 6, 2021, including one behind the Republican National Committee office and one next to a park bench on the south side of the DNC. The FBI says the bombs were planted the night before by a yet-unidentified hooded figure. Despite a massive investigation and a $500,000 reward, no arrests have been made.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer said he was approached by security at the RNC about a possible bomb behind the building at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 6. In response, U.S. Capitol Police sent counter-surveillance teams to the DNC and other sites to check for more devices.

One of the counter-surveillance officers discovered the DNC pipe bomb in the bushes next to a park bench at 1:05 p.m. He approached Secret Service agents who were sitting in vehicles in a nearby driveway and alerted them to the presence of a bomb.

The Secret Service was at the DNC guarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who arrived at 11:25 a.m. for a meeting. Video released by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in July 2023 shows the agents reacting in a nonchalant manner, finishing their lunches in the vehicles before getting out to investigate.

A new report from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General faults the Secret Service for not using a K-9 team to search the bushes alongside the DNC building.

"The Secret Service’s inability to spot the pipe bomb on January 6 is part of the same pattern of incompetence that nearly led to the assassination of President [Donald] Trump," Massie said. "The agency needs serious reform before another one of its protectees pays the ultimate price for its ongoing negligence.”

Blaze News reached out to the Office of Public Affairs for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

