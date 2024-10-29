Kamala Harris confuses supporters with bizarre request in most cringe-inducing moment of campaign

This election season has been stuffed full of cringe-worthy moments, but Vice President Kamala Harris has overtaken all contenders with this latest entry into the contest.

'That was just so awkward. It was painfully awkward to even watch.'

Harris was speaking before a number of supporters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when they began chanting her name. The presidential candidate attempted to make a point about their individual efforts when she made a bizarre request.

“Now I want each of you to shout your own name. Do that!” she said and laughed maniacally.

The crowd paused and quieted in confusion.

"Cuz it's all about all of us!" she said in the uncomfortable silence. "It's all about all of us!"

Video of the moment spread far and wide on social media, where it was met with hilarious ridicule. Just one post of the video garnered 5.4 million views on its own.

"She cannot control a crowd," replied commentator Collin Rugg. "To her credit, she never deserved to be in this position. She was installed."

"I honestly thought Hillary was the least likeable candidate ever in all our history, but I do believe Kamala has taken the title away from her," read another response.

"This has to be the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever seen at a political rally. I feel bad for her campaign staff. This is not what you want happening 7 days before an election," said another critic.

"That was just so awkward. It was painfully awkward to even watch. Ouch," read another tweet.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz didn't fare much better in the week before Election Day. A message meant to reach out to male voters was brutally mocked and ridiculed for a weird gaffe about football.

