Harris campaign is editing mainstream media headlines on Google ads to imply more support for Democrat policies

An Axios report found that the Kamala Harris presidential campaign is editing headlines from the mainstream media in Google ads in order to make it appear as if publishers are on her side.

The report said that other campaigns have used the tactic previously but that the Trump campaign was not doing so currently.

Axios posted examples of the edited headlines and accompanying text. In one example, the headline read, "VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans - Harris Defends Repro Freedom," and had text beneath reading, "VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump's abortion bans."

In another one, the edited headline read, "Harris Will Lower Health Costs," with extra text reading, "Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care."

The links on the ads go to the regular news stories with their unedited headlines.

While the practice does not go against Google standards, Axios said the format of the ads could mislead readers.

"Election advertisers are required to complete an identity verification process and we prominently display in-ad disclosures that clearly show people who paid for the ad," read a statement from a Google spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Guardian told Axios they were looking into the practice.

"While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian's trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission. We'll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice," the spokesperson said.

Other brands said they weren't aware of the ads by the campaign.

Axios warned that the practice opened up platforms to accusations of indirect bias supporting the Harris campaign.

