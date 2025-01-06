Kamala Harris officially certifies Trump's landslide victory

Vice President Kamala Harris, who spent the entirety of her presidential campaign labeling her opponent a threat to democracy, officially certified President-elect Donald Trump's election on Monday following his landslide victory on November 5.

As vice president, Harris also serves as president of the Senate, leaving her with the responsibility of certifying the electoral results. Despite her humiliating electoral loss, Harris vowed on Monday that she would follow through with the certification.

'CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY,' Trump said in a Monday post on Truth Social. 'MAGA!'

"Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election," Harris said. "This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people."

"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy," Harris said. "As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."

Although the certification process has historically flown under the radar, Trump's electoral loss in 2020 threw the congressional procedure into a tailspin when he urged former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification. Trump, and many of his supporters, believed that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and invalid, famously prompting a protest at the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

This time around, there has been no such protest. Capitol Police pre-emptively established a perimeter surrounding the Capitol, the House office buildings, and the Senate office buildings. They also used additional police departments, including the New York Police Department, ahead of the certification.

