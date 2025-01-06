Kamala Harris' moment to shine has come: She gets to certify her electoral better's landslide victory

Kamala Harris suffered a historic humiliation on Election Day, losing in a landslide to President-elect Donald Trump by 86 Electoral College votes. Today, as president of the U.S. Senate, Harris must suffer another humiliation: presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat.

Despite previously characterizing Trump as unstable, a "petty tyrant," a would-be dictator, a "fascist," and a threat to democracy, Harris confirmed just hours ahead of the session in a Monday video message that she would indeed certify the results.

"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy," Harris said in the video. "As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."

Harris noted further that "democracy can be fragile" and that the certification of the results is a "sacred obligation" that she would uphold, "guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people."

'She believed she should have won the race.'

A White House official told CNN that the 60-year-old Democrat's role Monday "will be solely ministerial."

"The vice president understands that our democracy requires elected leaders who have taken the sacred oath of office and everyday citizens alike to actively preserve it," said a senior Harris aide. "It is with this deep sense of responsibility and duty in mind that the vice president will certify the presidential election on January 6 and reaffirm the will of the American people."

While Harris is apparently ready to execute her duties, a former longtime Harris aide told NBC News that the certification will nevertheless prove an emotional feat for the vice president.

"There's definitely sadness and frustration," said the former aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "She believed she should have won the race, but the country didn't want to go in that direction."

'A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!'

Harris, who told the co-hosts of Disney's "The View" in January 2024 that she was "scared as heck" that the American people would re-elect Trump, is not the first among incumbent vice presidents to certify the results of their own losses.

The Washington Post noted that despite accusations of voter fraud in 11 states, then-Vice President Richard Nixon certified his loss — by 0.2 percentage points — to John F. Kennedy on Jan. 6, 1961.

Whereas Harris appears to be approaching the event soberly, the Post noted in 1961, "Nixon seemed to enjoy doing it," even "pump[ing] humor, life and even a little political sense into the nearly two-centuries-old ceremonial."

After George W. Bush beat him in the 2000 election, then-Vice President Al Gore reportedly also tried to bring some levity to the certification process.

Former Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey was supposed to certify his massive defeat to Richard Nixon in 1968 but apparently couldn't face the music. According to the New York Times, he instead attended the funeral of the first U.N. secretary general and left the duty of certification to Democratic Sen. Richard Russell (Ga.), the president pro tempore of the Senate.

Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday morning, "CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!"

