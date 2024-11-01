Kamala repeats the line, says Trump 'suggested rifles should be trained on' Liz Cheney, calling her a 'true patriot'

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated a widely publicized claim that former President Donald Trump suggested "rifles should be trained on" Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump was speaking at an event with host Tucker Carlson when he suggested Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was hurting Harris' election campaign by endorsing her.

'I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement.'

"She's a deranged person, but the reason she couldn't stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. I don't want to go to war," Trump said of Cheney.

"She's a radical war hawk," he continued. "Let's put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face? You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, well, let's send, 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

Despite Trump's remarks obviously pertaining to the flippant demands of war from politicians, the mainstream outlets held his feet over the fire for the metaphor.

The next day while speaking to reporters in Madison, Wisconsin, Harris pushed claims that Trump was saying he wanted guns pointed at Cheney's face.

"[Trump] spends considerable amounts of time plotting his revenge on his political opponents," Harris began.

"Even worse he has increased his violent rhetoric ... about politic opponents and in great detail suggested rifles should be trained on former Representative Liz Cheney."

"This must be disqualifying," Harris said vehemently. "Anyone who wants to be president of the United States, who uses that kind of violent rhetoric, is clearly disqualified and unqualified."

"Representative Cheney is a true patriot who has shown extraordinary courage in putting country above party," she added.

Harris' rhetoric follows that of a bevy of seemingly reputable sources, whose framing of Trump's remarks included the following:

Daily Beast: "Trump Fantasizes About Shooting Female Rival in the Face"

"Trump Fantasizes About Shooting Female Rival in the Face" CNN: "Trump says ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should be fired upon in escalation of violent rhetoric against his opponents"

"Trump says ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should be fired upon in escalation of violent rhetoric against his opponents" NPR: "Trump, using violent language, attacks 'war hawk' Liz Cheney"

"Trump, using violent language, attacks 'war hawk' Liz Cheney" The Washington Post: "Trump suggests ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should have guns ‘trained on her face’"

"Trump suggests ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should have guns ‘trained on her face’" The New York Times: "Trump Attacks Liz Cheney Using Violent War Imagery"

"Trump Attacks Liz Cheney Using Violent War Imagery" Axios: "Trump suggests Liz Cheney should have guns 'trained on her face'"

The hysterics surrounding Trump's remarks have even reached the level of criminal investigation with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes telling 12News that she may seek charges.

"I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona's laws," Mayes said.



"I'm not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn't, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state."



Vice President Harris also said that Trump has shown to be permanently out for revenge, increasingly unstable, unhinged, and possessing an ever-growing list of enemies.

She added that Trump's rhetoric has become more and more "extreme" leading up to the election.

