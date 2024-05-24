Kansas City fires employee who used official social media to dox Harrison Butker

Kansas City confirmed they have fired the city employee who used the government account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to post the area Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives in after leftist backlash to his commencement speech at a private Catholic college.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed the employee was fired during an interview with KCMO Talk Radio on Thursday, according to KBTX. The city also released a statement, "The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it.”

The initial post was up for nearly 30 minutes before it was deleted. The city's account then posted an "apologies" for the "error."

"Over the past 24 hours, some seeking to harass, bully, and intimidate have sent slurs and threats to and shared photos of women employees with no involvement with recent City posts. Honestly, please just stop, be decent. The buck stops with me. Please leave them alone," Lucas said in response to the outrage of the city's post.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey threatened to sue the city for abusing it position to go after Butker for his religious beliefs.

"I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion," Bailey announced.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they support Butker when asked about his pro-family speech he gave at Benedictine College.

“I don’t think he was speaking ill to women,” Reid said. “He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room, and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like, so.”

“I’ve known him for seven years. I judge him by the character he shows every day, and that’s a good person. That's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family,” Mahomes explained. “We’re not always going to agree. He said certain things I don’t necessarily agree with.”

