Viral video shows bar patrons tossing chairs at man who allegedly threatened to kill workers with a knife

A viral video showed bar patrons jump to action to help employees fend off an alleged attack by a man armed with a knife and threatening to kill people.

The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to a call at a popular pop-up bar on Dec. 14 just before midnight and found patrons and employees subduing a man with the use of bar stools and other furniture.

'He had originally been removed for allegedly biting a bar worker.'

The establishment said in a statement that a man had been removed after causing a disturbance and then returned to the bar with a knife threatening to kill people. No one was seriously injured and police were able to arrest the man.

A video later appeared on social media showing several men throwing bar stools at a man at the bar. They were praised for their bravery and quick-thinking by many on social media. One post of the video garnered more than 3.5 million views.

Court documents identified the man as 37-year-old Rustam Huseinov and said that he had originally been removed for allegedly biting a bar worker.

Huseinov is facing a slew of charges, including three felony counts of armed criminal action, one felony account of second-degree assault, and one felony count of first-degree terrorist threat. He was given a bond of $75,000 and is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.

"Moving forward, we will add additional security and off duty police officers to reinforce that the safety of our patrons and employees is our top priority," the establishment said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!