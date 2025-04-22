Karmelo Anthony reportedly moved to undisclosed location after court approval over 'alarming increase in death threats'

Karmelo Anthony — the Texas teen charged with murdering high school athlete Austin Metcalf earlier this month — has been moved to an undisclosed location due to an "alarming increase in death threats," KDFW-TV reported.

The Next Generation Action Network, a group advocating for Anthony, told the station the location switch occurred after court approval.

'It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society.'

Anthony has been on house arrest since his April 14 release from jail when a judge lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000. Police arrested Anthony and charged him with first-degree murder after Metcalf was fatally stabbed at an April 2 track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

NGAN told the station in a news release that in addition to death threats, there has been "continued harassment and physical intimidation targeted at the family's home."

Some of the harassment includes people visiting the Anthony family home, loitering and taking photos of the property, false food deliveries, disturbing mailings, including Austin Metcalf's obituary, and people repeatedly circling the family home, taking photos and attempting to provoke fear and intimidation, the news release states.

Dominique Alexander, NGAN's president, said a "dangerous atmosphere ... has been created — an atmosphere fueled by organized hate, systemic racism, and intentional misinformation," the station said, citing the news release.

"It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society," Alexander added, according to KDFW. "No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear."

Alexander made headlines last week when he called Jeff Metcalf — the father of the murder victim — "disrespectful" for showing up at a Thursday news conference for the Anthony family. After Dallas police were called to the news conference, Jeff Metcalf was seen departing the venue.

Alexander told those gathered at the news conference that Metcalf "was not invited," that "he knows that it's inappropriate to be near [the Anthony] family," and that his presence at the news conference "shows you all" his "character."

Metcalf told the New York Post on Saturday that Alexander and Anthony's parents at the news conference "should have pulled me up [to the front] and said, ‘We are so sorry. Our condolences.’ The only thing I would have said was, ‘Okay, can we pray together and show the world we’re united[?]'"

What's more, just minutes after Metcalf was kicked out of the news conference, Frisco police said they responded to a report of a gunshot at his home — but soon determined the call was an attempt at "swatting," which is a false call intended to cause harm through a police response.

'Protect White Americans' rally

NGAN said another reason Anthony was moved to an undisclosed location was because of a "Protect White Americans" rally held Saturday in Frisco, KDFW reported.

The rally took place in the parking lot of Kuykendall Stadium, where Metcalf was fatally stabbed, the station said. Jake Lang of Florida, charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, organized the rally, KDFW said.

The rally didn't make much of a splash and was sparsely attended, the station said. Police appeared to arrest two counterprotesters — one for allegedly pepper-spraying a rally attendee and the other for interfering in the counterprotester's arrest.

Lang said on X that he "broke into Kuykendall Stadium and got the first ever footage of Austin Metcalf's blood stained on the stadium floor," KDFW reported. Officials with the Frisco Independent School District said they filed trespassing charges against Lang for breaking into district property, the station reported, adding that Lang's video was from "the home side of the stadium. The incident occurred on the visitor side, which can be seen across the field when he turns the camera off himself."

In addition, video from the rally reportedly shows Lang speaking to Jeff Metcalf by phone and Metcalf telling Lang that he's "part of the f**king problem" and that Lang is "trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap." Lang is seen replying that Metcalf is exhibiting "white guilt."

On the other side of things, Karmelo Anthony's defenders have been going viral on social media, with one of them actually declaring that Metcalf "got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period."

Soon after the April 2 stabbing, the arresting officer said Anthony reportedly told him, "I was protecting myself," before the officer questioned him about the incident, WFAA-TV reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

Anthony also reportedly told the officer that Metcalf "put his hands on [him]," the station said, citing the affidavit, after which Anthony was handcuffed.

The arresting officer soon told a fellow officer arriving on the scene that he had the alleged suspect — and Anthony reportedly interjected, "I'm not alleged; I did it," WFAA reported.

A witness reportedly noted to police that Metcalf — who competed for Memorial High School — told Anthony he had to move from under his team's tent, the station said, citing the affidavit. With that Anthony opened his bag and reached inside, the witness told police, WFAA said.

"Touch me and see what happens," Anthony told Metcalf, the station added, citing a witness.

Metcalf reportedly touched Anthony, the witness told an officer, and Anthony told Metcalf to punch him and see what would happen, WFAA reported.

The witness said Metcalf then reportedly grabbed Anthony, after which Anthony reportedly pulled out what the witness recalled as a black knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to the station, citing the affidavit.

Metcalf reportedly grabbed his chest and told others to get help, the witness told police, according to WFAA.

While Anthony was in the back seat of a police vehicle, an officer saw fresh blood on his left middle finger, the station said, citing the affidavit.

WFAA, citing the document, said Anthony while he was in the back seat of the vehicle also reportedly asked the officer if Metcalf was going to be OK. While being escorted to the squad car, Anthony asked an officer if his actions could be considered self-defense.

A GiveSendGo fund for Anthony sits at just over $500,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Anthony's father contended in an interview with the New York Post that “everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be." Anthony's father added to the paper that his son "was not the aggressor" and is "a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA."

Alexander during last week's news conference ripped the Frisco ISD, claiming that district officials intend to expel Anthony — a senior at Centennial High School — prior to his graduation.

