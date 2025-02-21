Karoline Leavitt smacks down WH reporter: 'Why is the media so against cutting waste?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt swatted down an NBC News reporter's attempt to create a narrative that Republicans across the country do not agree with the cost-cutting measures the Trump administration has taken to reduce spending.

"We’re now hearing from constituents in some traditionally red districts right now complaining about what they say is the chain-saw approach and saying that it’s been done very sloppily — the cuts to jobs and spending. How do you respond to that criticism?” Peter Alexander asked without providing a specific example.

'We will not be deterred from people like you and the press who are clearly adamantly opposed to cutting waste.'

"I love how the media takes a few critics when the overwhelming response from the American people is support for what this administration is doing. If you look at the public polling, 70% of Americans, according to CBS, believe that President Trump is delivering on the promises he made," Leavitt replied.

Leavitt went on to say that the intentions to cut down on government spending were not a secret during then-candidate Trump's 2024 campaign.

"We can all have our own opinion about what is wasteful spending. Republicans have praised the president for cutting wasteful spending. But fraud, of course, is a crime. So have you turned over evidence of fraud to the Justice Department? And when should we expect to see those indictments?” Alexander then asked.

Leavitt said she believes the wasteful spending on things like surgery to remove the healthy breasts of gender-confused females in Mozambique is fraudulent to the American taxpayer. She further pointed to an inspector general's report that found Social Security fraud running more than $71 billion.

"It was in one report over multiple years, from 2015 to 2022," Alexander interjected.

"Why is the media so against cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from the government? ... We will not be deterred from people like you and the press who are clearly adamantly opposed to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, but we know that American taxpayers at home, who have been struggling with an inflationary crisis, don’t want their tax dollars going towards crazy DEI programs in countries overseas," Leavitt added.

