Katie Porter announces run for California governor — and may go head-to-head against Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced a run for California governor after failing to win the Democratic Party's nomination for one of California's seats in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will be term-limited out of office in 2026, and Democrats are anxiously watching to see who will take the mantle for the populous left-leaning state. Porter has not yet won a statewide election but has made a name for herself during her time as a U.S. representative.

'As governor, I won’t ever back down when Trump hurts Californians.'

"What California needs now is a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit. That's why I'm running for Governor," wrote Porter in a message on social media.

Although Porter lost the Senate nomination to then-Rep. Adam Schiff, the campaign served as a springboard for her statewide ambitions.

That is, unless failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris jumps into the fray.

Harris has signaled that she is deciding her next steps after her catastrophic loss to President Donald Trump. Among her choices is a possible campaign for California governor, while some believe she may try to run for president again in 2028.

Porter has a large lead over other possible gubernatorial candidates on the left, according to an internal poll reported by Politico. However, that contest did not include Harris.

She also appears to make opposition to Trump a focus of her campaign.

“As governor, I won’t ever back down when Trump hurts Californians — whether he’s holding up disaster relief, attacking our rights or our communities, or screwing over working families to benefit himself and his cronies," she said.

She may have some trouble given law enforcement issues she had involving an ex-boyfriend who accused her of becoming "aggressive" and "violent" to him and her children. Porter was granted a restraining order against him.

"She's a monster," he said.

