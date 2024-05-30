Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Katrina Pierson wins Republican primary runoff for Texas state House seat
May 29, 2024
Pierson had been backed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials.
Katrina Pierson defeated incumbent Texas state Rep. Justin Holland in the Republican primary runoff for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.
There won't be a Democratic candidate on the ballot during the general election later this year, CNN indicated.
'Congratulations to @KatrinaPierson for DEFEATING Austin RINO Justin Holland.'
Pierson served as national spokesperson for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, according to katrinafortexas.com.
She had been backed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the state attorney general Ken Paxton.
"Congratulations to @KatrinaPierson for DEFEATING Austin RINO Justin Holland. You have sent a strong message to Austin that if members continue to prioritize Democrats over our Conservative Agenda they will not return in 2026," Paxton declared in a tweet.
In a post last month, Abbott had said that "her conservative values, her dedication to securing the border, and her goals to eliminate property taxes make Katrina the obvious choice to represent HD 33."
Pierson advocates for eliminating property taxes. "Property taxes are theft. I will fight to lower and eventually phase out all property taxes so that Texans can actually own their home and stop paying rent to the government," katrinafortexas.com states.
"The results of last night's runoff election are clear, and I wish to extend my congratulations to Katrina Pierson on her victory," Holland said in a statement.
