Keen observers noticed a major change in the makeup of Trump's Secret Service detail

Keen observers noticed there was a significant change in the makeup of President Donald Trump's U.S. Secret Service detail between the time of his attempted assassination Saturday and when he strode confidently into the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday evening.

At least three female agents accompanied Trump in Pennsylvania and did their apparent best to pitch in when bullets started flying. However, when Trump entered the convention this week with a bandaged ear, he was flanked by several hulking male agents with nary a female agent in sight.

'When you primarily go after DEI, you end up with D-I-E.'

When the Secret Service was faced earlier this year with criticism about its DEI practices in the past, agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "U.S. Secret Service employees, whose work is vital to the continuity of government, are held to the highest professional standards. At no time has the agency lowered these standards."

Confronted, however, with the sight of women of smaller stature and in what some have suggested was a state of relative disarray, some critics have questioned whether the agency really afforded Trump the best security available — a question that has been branded "misogynistic" by various liberal publications.

Elon Musk, for instance, angered exponents of DEI hiring practices by tweeting, "Having a small person as body cover for a large man is like an undersized Speedo at the beach – doesn't cover the subject."

"Look, I'm not sure about who the individuals are on the individual detail of the Secret Service, but I can tell you under this Biden administration, the one thing I've seen is massive DEI hires," Republican Rep. Cory Mills (Fla.), a former U.S. Army sniper, told Fox News on Sunday. "And I can tell you, when you primarily go after DEI, you end up with D-I-E."

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told the New York Post, "The women I saw up there with the president — they looked like they were running in circles. One didn’t know how to holster, the other one didn’t seem to know what to do, and another one seemed not to be able to find her holster. DEI is one thing. Competence and effectiveness is another, and I saw DEI out there."

The New York Times, the AFP, and the Financial Times appeared prickled by the suggestion that women may be scientifically disadvantaged in the role.

Gina Bennett, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies and a strategy adviser for Girl Security — an outfit that pushes for more women in the security establishment — told the Financial Times, "Somebody is going to have to point to me the medical, anatomical proof that being born with a uterus, somehow or another, makes me less capable of identifying a threat and neutralizing a threat."

While Buitta and others took issue with the criticism, the Secret Service may have internalized it.

Kimberly Cheatle, the Biden-appointed director of the Secret Service who won't step down despite assuming responsibility for the abject security failure, stated Monday that the security plan at the RNC was "strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting."

"As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the president, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security for convention attendees, volunteers, and the city of Milwaukee," added Cheatle.

When Trump entered the RNC on Tuesday, he was again accompanied by a security detail solely comprising large men.

The Post noted it was unclear whether the makeup of Trump's detail on both nights was a reflection of the strengthening of the RNC security plan.

Editor's note: This article originally attributed a quote to Girl Security CEO Lauren Bean Buitta but has been updated to reflect the quote came from Gina Bennett of Girl Security.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!