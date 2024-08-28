Kelce brothers will make more money from new Amazon podcast deal than either ever made in NFL careers

Super Bowl-winning football brothers Jason and Travis Kelce signed a new distribution deal with Amazon's premium podcast network that eclipses either sibling's football earnings.

The weekly podcast "New Heights," which has 2.4 million YouTube subscribers, will be exclusively distributed by Amazon's Wondery platform, which will also handle ad sales.

The $100 million, three-year deal marks a new milestone for the duo, who have now found more success off the field than on it.

'We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons.'

Travis, while raking in millions in endorsements, has become a target for right-leaning NFL fans for his work with Bud Light and Pfizer. Even NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers referred to Travis as Mr. Pfizer after the vaccine commercial aired.

On the other side, he was also accused of bigotry by liberals who didn't care for his appreciation of former ESPN host Sage Steele. Kelce was criticized for simply liking a photo of Steele, Donald Trump, and others at a UFC event.

Jason (now retired) is the less controversial brother, making headlines for speaking positively about loving fathers and losing his Super Bowl ring in a giant bowl of chili.

At $33.33 million in average yearly earnings for the podcast, Amazon will be paying the brothers more than they've ever been paid for football.

Jason's highest salary was $14.25 million for the 2022 season, when he was a fist-team All-NFL center. Travis recently signed a contract extension and will make a career-high $17.25 million in 2025.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of 'New Heights,'" the Kelce brothers said, according to Variety. "We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons," they added.

The Kelce deal is just one of Wondery's bigger recent moves, as the platform looks to gather more notable names for its catalogue. Amazon recently dished out $80 million for actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Deadline reported.

The Kelce brothers are also both taking a shot at television broadcasting. Travis is hosting 20 episodes of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime Video, and Jason has signed as a commentator for ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show.



