'We're getting f***ed in the a**': Kentucky high school basketball coach resigns after locker-room speech is posted online

A Kentucky high school basketball coach has voluntarily resigned after footage was posted to Facebook showing him cursing more than two dozen times while speaking to young athletes.

Lynn Camp High School's boys' basketball coach Tyler Wagner was shown in two videos using explicit language with his team in the locker room, criticizing them for playing fearfully and lacking "common sense" on the court.

"There's not s*** out there. We're getting f***ed in the ass by a bunch of f***ing kids who want it more than we do," Wagner said in the first video. "That's why they're f***ing top-10 in the region."



"That's why we're bottom of the f***ing scale," he continued. "[Because] we think we just deserve it ... that's why you're gettin' your ass kicked every goddamned day," the coach added.



In the second video, Wagner specified that his players were being too apprehensive in their defensive play and seemed afraid to go hard at the other team's basket.

"Don't just f***ing stop! Like, what are we doing?! We have no common sense. We're playing back so far that we can't f***ing do nothing!" he complained.



"What is it, 12 points, 14 points in a f***ing half? In a f***ing half?! 14 f***ing points! Quit being scared when you go in there and just launching it up."

'I allowed the competitive environment to get the best of me.'

Wagner apologized in a statement, noting that the video was actually from 2023, as the latest season hasn't started yet.

"The language that I used in this video is not acceptable in any manner. I allowed the competitive environment to get the best of me and for that I am truly sorry," Wagner wrote, per the Lexington Herald-Leader. "I have fully accepted that what I did was not right, and I pledge to be better."

A Knox County, Kentucky, spokesperson said county officials had been "informed of a situation showing a coach inappropriately discussing issues with players."

"We are unable to discuss specific personnel matters. The coach has since voluntarily resigned from the position," the spokesperson confirmed.

Comments on the Facebook videos were seemingly entirely split between the two sexes, with women generally saying the coach went too far while men chalked it up to tough love.

"Coaches lead by example and are supposed to teach them how to be respectable young men," one woman wrote.



"This is ridiculous. ... You will not make these boys tough or play better cussing them like this," another said.

"This coach needs to be fired!" a different woman replied.

Men's comments were as follows:

"[It's so] when/if they go to college they don't get their feelings hurt because college coaches are 10000 times worse than this," a user named Brandon said.

"So when they become adults and go off to college they know how to handle it," another man wrote as a reason for the coach's language.

"This is light compared to my coaches coming up," another Facebook user said.

More women supported the coach than men who condemned him, with at least one woman stating that she wasn't familiar with the locker-room dynamic of men's sports until it was explained to her.



"At first I was upset with the whole thing until my husband explained to me. He could dial down the cussing but he's doing what a coach does."

