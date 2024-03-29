Kentucky Republicans move to strip power from Democratic governor, ultimately helping Senate GOP

The Kentucky state Legislature has passed a bill stripping Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of the power to appoint United States senators.

Under current Kentucky law, the governor is empowered to "fill vacancies in the office of United States Senator by appointment and the appointee shall serve until a successor has been elected." There is, however, an existing limit on the governor's power: In the case of a vacancy, he must choose a replacement from a list of three people provided by the outgoing senator's party.

But the new bill requires a special election to be held if a seat opens before the end of the six-year term, completely removing the governor from the replacement process.

The Kentucky state House passed the bill earlier this month in a sweeping 88-4 vote. The state Senate approved it on Thursday with a 34-3 vote.

The bill will now go to Beshear's desk for approval, but it doesn't matter if he signs it or not. That's because Kentucky Republicans have a veto-proof majority in the Legislature.

Beshear addressed the coming change last month, rebuking Republicans for further limiting his power. He cited his successful re-election as evidence Kentuckians agree with him.

"If we are dominated by trying to create a result of what letter someone would have behind their name if appointed, then we are not performing or engaging in good government," Beshear said. "Last November, people said, 'Knock it off. We don't want a candidate or a general assembly that just sees Team R or Team D or red or blue. We want good government that focuses on our people."

However, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) said the change is necessary.

That's because, according to Adams, Beshear never committed to abide by the list rule, which Beshear claimed "improperly and unconstitutionally restricts the governor's power."

"Should a U.S. Senate seat from Kentucky ever be vacated — God forbid — our state will go unrepresented until we can conduct a special election, simply because Governor Beshear — as he has so often - refused to commit to following the law," Adams said.

Kentucky Republicans moved to change the vacancy-filling process after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced he would step down from his leadership role. McConnell, though, plans to stay in the Senate until his term ends in 2027.

State lawmakers, however, denied that changing the process is related to McConnell's plans or advanced age.

