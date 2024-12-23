Black educator calls out rappers and activists for hypocrisy about Jan. 6 on Glenn Beck show

A black educator criticized activists and entertainers who supported the Black Lives Matter movement over their hypocrisy about protesters arrested on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

King Randall, 25 years old, spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on his show about what he saw as a double standard by some in the black community. Randall is a U.S. Marine veteran who runs X for the Boys, an organization with the mission to teach boys about the true meaning of masculinity.

'We tore down our own communities, for what? Solved nothing.'

"All this smoke for your community, you ain't got no smoke for the white man that you swear is out there hurting you so bad?" said Randall.

"Oh Jan. 6, if black people were there, we would have died and they would dropped bombs on us, and blah blah blah," he said in the voice of black critics of Jan. 6. He may have been referring to a 1985 incident where police dropped a bomb on a building in Philadelphia housing black rights activists and burned down 60 homes in the neighborhood.

"You guys have been crying about police brutality, et cetera, granted, some bad things have happened and some haven't, however, but we been crying about police brutality and all this stuff happened to black people so bad. Why aren't y'all out there with them? Don't y'all got issues with them, too?" he asked rhetorically.

"I think they believed enough in their cause to go die for it. I think that all of our rappers, all of our, 'We got the guns, and we're gonna go shoot your momma and this and that and whatever,' y'all full of cap!" he added.

Randall explained for those who don't know that "cap" means lying in the vernacular of the younger generation.

"The reason y'all full of cap is because y'all got all this smoke for your own community, but you ain't got no smoke for the white man that you swear is out there hurting you so bad. You mad at Jan. 6ers for going to protest something they believed in. Where were you?!" he continued.

"Oh my bad, y'all was out destroying your own community. You was out there destroying black businesses. You was out there making sure black people didn't have their restaurants. You was out there burning down your own community," Randall said.

He went on to say black activists should have been protesting along with those who rioted at the Capitol.

"If you believe in it enough, go die for it!" he concluded.

Randall reiterated the point when he posted video of the exchange on his social media account.

"I never understood why we get upset at January 6ers for going to protest what they believed in," he wrote. "We tore down our own communities. For what? Solved nothing. Priorities backwards so now we have to be fake mad at January 6 because we didn’t have the balls to do what they did."

Randall is working to expand his Georgia-based educational organization to help more young people.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!