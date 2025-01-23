Laken Riley Act heads to the White House

The final version of the Laken Riley Act passed the House Wednesday night, making it the first bill that President Donald Trump could sign.

The bill was named after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal migrant in February 2024 while she was jogging at the University of Georgia. The landmark legislation would require the detainment of illegal immigrants who are charged with theft-related and violent crimes, a procedure that many believe could have saved Riley's life.

'At long last, the Laken Riley Act is on its way to the White House to be signed into law by President Trump.'

In the House, 156 Democrats voted against the bill, which ultimately aims to significantly crack down on violent migrants. Although most Democrats voted against the legislation, 46 Democrats joined with 217 Republicans to pass it.

"The Laken Riley Act will now go to President Trump’s desk for him to sign into law," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement Wednesday. "Criminal illegal aliens must be detained, deported, and NEVER allowed back into our country. The American people demand and deserve safety and security."

"At long last, the Laken Riley Act is on its way to the White House to be signed into law by President Trump," Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said in a statement Wednesday. "Thank you to all those who fought with me to get justice for Laken. While we cannot bring her back, I am grateful to so many, including Senator Katie Britt, who fought for meaningful change to prevent this from happening to another American family."

Although the bill sailed through Congress this time around, the Laken Riley Act faced some setbacks in the past. The legislation first passed the House in the 118th Congress, with just 37 Democrats joining 214 Republicans to pass the bill. Despite its passage in the House, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) never brought the bill up for a vote in the Senate.

This time around, more Democrats have sided with Republicans to pass the bill in both the House and the Senate. In the aftermath of Trump's overwhelming victory in the 2024 election, in which immigration remained a top priority for voters, several Democratic lawmakers have taken note and shifted their votes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!