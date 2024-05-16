Maryland GOP Senate primary winner Larry Hogan appeals to Democrats for support

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Maryland on Tuesday, is appealing to Democrats to support his Senate bid.

"I am excited to launch Democrats for Hogan and have my good friend and former Democratic State Senator Bobby Zirkin on our team," Hogan noted in a tweet that features a video in which former Maryland state Sen. Zirkin, who described himself as a "lifelong Democrat," said that he is "excited" about supporting Hogan.

'I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions.'

Hogan, who served as Maryland's governor from early 2015 through early 2023, has never voted for Donald Trump. In 2016, he wrote in his father, Larry Hogan Sr. In 2020, he wrote in the late President Ronald Reagan. And he has said that he will not vote for Trump or President Joe Biden this year.

During a speech on Tuesday night, Hogan sought to appeal to Democrats and independents.

"And you know that I will stand up to the current president, the former president, to the Democratic Party, or the Republican Party," he said.

He pledged to Maryland women, "You have my word that I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions, just like I did for eight years when I had the honor of serving as your governor."

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Maryland.

