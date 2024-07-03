Study: 94% of late-night guests who discussed politics were liberal; Bill Burr and Dr. Phil were the only defiant celebrities

A new study conducted over a nine-month period determined that among guests who discussed political issues on late-night programs, an overwhelming 94% were liberal.

Between October 2023-June 2024, guests of the following late-night talk shows were analyzed: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC), "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC), "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (NBC), "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS), and "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central).

Guests were tallied as either liberal or conservative regardless of the subject matter but were labeled based on what they said in the segment. Categories of guests included celebrities and journalists and partisan officials. Former partisan officials who changed jobs were counted among celebrities and journalists. The politician label included current and previously elected office holders, staffers, spouses of politicians, etc.

The study found that the overwhelming majority of guests could be considered liberal, totaling 137 versus just eight conservatives.

Host Stephen Colbert has the highest discrepancy between hosting Democrat and Republican officials, at a ratio of 14:1. Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon did not host any Republicans at all.

The various "The Daily Show" hosts, however, hosted the most with four. The Comedy Central show had Republicans Nancy Mace and Nikki Haley on its program, while Colbert's Republican of choice was Liz Cheney, Media Research Center reported.

'Late-night hosts have abandoned comedy to dutifully deliver regime-approved talking points in lockstep.'

For Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and former Obama staffers were just some of the left-leaning individuals who were welcomed on the shows.

In terms of journalists and celebrities, 104 liberals were interviewed versus just three conservatives.



Colbert again had the most partisan showing with 34 left-wing interviewees and none from the right wing. "The Daily Show," on the other hand, had 29 liberals compared to three conservatives; Meyers went 21 to zero.

Those who were tallied in the conservative category weren't exactly hard-line Republicans, either. The three who were noted as journalists or celebrities were Dr. Phil, author Jonathan Haidt, and comedian Bill Burr, who makes it a point to consistently mock both sides of the political spectrum.

The most frequent appearances by partisan guests were led by a fellow late-night host John Oliver, who had seven guest spots on the shows. MSNBC's Chris Hayes, CBS's Gayle King, and CNN's Jake Tapper were some of the more frequent guests as well. Host Meyers himself made three appearances on the circuit.

Other notables included Arnold Schwarzenegger, CNN's Anderson Cooper, and ABC host George Stephanopoulos. A complete list of guests is available online.

"Late-night hosts have abandoned comedy to dutifully deliver regime-approved talking points in lockstep," political strategist Kingsley Wilson told Blaze News. "The only thing amusing about these hosts is their inability to connect with the average Americans outside their elitist bubbles."

"It's no wonder late-night TV is losing viewers and money faster than Joe Biden loses his train of thought," Wilson joked.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!