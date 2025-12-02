Thousands of students drop out of Los Angeles schools over 'climate of fear' from deportations, superintendent says

An official of the Los Angeles Unified School District says that thousands of students are not showing up for school out of fear of deportation operations.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement that enrollment decreased by 4% compared to last year.

'We will continue to stand firmly with our immigrant communities and protect every student's right to a welcoming, stable, and supportive education.'

As the district serves about 429,000 students, a 4% drop signifies more than 17,000 students.

"These declines reflect a climate of fear and instability created by ongoing immigration crackdowns, which disrupt family stability, housing, and mobility," reads a statement from Carvalho.

He went on to list other conditions that brought down enrollment.

"These fears are now exacerbating pre-existing factors that were already driving statewide enrollment declines — including falling birth rates, rising housing costs, and broader economic pressures," he added. "When families are afraid to be seen, or when they cannot afford to remain in their communities, they are less likely to enroll, re-enroll, or stay in public schools."

He went on to say that if the state didn't address the issues, it would "face long-term ramifications that will affect classrooms, staffing, programming, and the future of public education itself."

Carvalho reiterated the district's intention to support immigrants and did not distinguish between those who are illegally present in the U.S. from those who arrived legally.

"Our responsibility is to ensure every child — regardless of where they were born — feels safe in our schools," he added. "We will continue to stand firmly with our immigrant communities and protect every student's right to a welcoming, stable, and supportive education."

In June, Carvalho issued a statement opposing immigration enforcement operations conducted near schools. He also said that district officials were ready to oppose federal officers trying to enter schools with a judicial warrant.

"I think that would be a preposterous condition," he said at the time. "But then again, we have seen preposterous actions taken recently by this administration. We are prepared for everything."

