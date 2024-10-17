Lebanese nationals in US for laughably short length of time may get temporary protected status: Biden-Harris DHS

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has granted Temporary Protected Status to Lebanese nationals currently in the United States. The DHS cited "ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions" that it claims prevents nationals from returning to their home country safely.



"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is announcing new actions to provide temporary immigration reprieve to eligible Lebanese nationals currently in the United States and allowing them the opportunity to request work authorization," the DHS wrote. "Included in today's announcement are details related to the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Lebanese nationals as previously announced in July, and a planned new Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Lebanon."

'11,000 Lebanese nationals will likely be eligible.'

The announcement from the administration comes after Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terror group operating in Lebanon, had launched thousands of rockets into Israel. Earlier this month, Israel started responding to those attacks with "limited, localized and targeted ground raids."

"Those approved for TPS will be able to remain in the country while the United States is in discussions to achieve a diplomatic resolution for lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border," the DHS wrote in its Thursday press release.

Lebanese nationals granted TPS status will be protected from deportation for 18 months and be eligible to obtain work authorization for the duration of their stay.

The administration also stated that the program would be available to "individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon."

To be eligible, individuals must have been "continuously residing in the United States since October 16, 2024."

In addition to the TPS program, the DHS also announced "a Special Student Relief Notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Lebanon." Eligible student will be able to request work authorization, work more hours, and reduce their coursework while maintaining F-1 status.

The DHS estimates that "11,000 Lebanese nationals will likely be eligible" will be eligible for the protections.

The Biden-Harris administration has come under fire for its use of TPS, previously opening the program to nationals from a number of countries, including Haiti, Venezuela, Syria, and Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the administration announced that it was extending TPS for Haitian nationals, allowing more than 300,000 individuals to remain in the country even longer — until February 2026. Venezuelan nationals in the U.S. under TPS are protected from any deportation efforts until well into 2025.

The Biden-Harris administration attempted to appear tougher on immigration early this month by stating that it does not plan to extend temporary legal status to the over 500,000 immigrants who entered the country through its controversial and questionably legal CHNV, Blaze News previously reported. The program has allowed 30,000 individuals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to immigrate to the country.

However, just because the temporary legal status under this specific program will not be extended does not mean the foreign nationals will be forced to leave the country. In fact, Haitian and Venezuelan nationals may be eligible to remain under the current TPS program.