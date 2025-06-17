Mina Kimes and Dan Le Batard 'CAPE UP' for immigration insurrectionists

Sports journalists Mina Kimes and Dan Le Batard appear to have both gotten similar talking points about the Los Angeles protests by downplaying what’s been going on when it comes to those rioting in the streets.

“The disparity [between] what’s actually happening in Los Angeles and the way it’s being mischaracterized is one of the biggest stress tests of modern media in recent memory. Botted socials, AI, old clips, declining literacy—it’s like seeing a broken emergency response system hit by a storm,” Kimes wrote in a post on Blue Sky social.

“She’s saying that we’re being misled on what’s transpiring in Los Angeles with these illegal immigrant riots and protests,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

“I staunchly and severely disagree with my crouching tiger colleague, ESPN quarterback whisperer, and the campaign manager of one Karen Bass. She’s not just a supporter. Literally, Jason, she actually went on campaign events with Miss Bass,” BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim chimes in.

“Here’s the issue,” he continues. “It’s not like every single block in our fine city is on fire. You don’t see protesters on every single red light. There’s ways to avoid a lot of the disruption and the unrest, but keep this in mind — by her definition, then 9/11 only affected a small block of Manhattan and the Pentagon.”

Dan Le Batard’s take wasn’t much better.

“What is happening in California, what is happening in Los Angeles — never mind the optics of it. The optics of it are horrifying enough. The reality of what is happening there with peaceful protests and what feels like state militia rubber-bulleting about basic American freedoms because we are now going for a whiter nation,” Le Batard said.

“Peaceful protests,” Kim comments, “this goes back to the BLM riots.”

“You have this big receipt, billions of dollars' worth of property damage and businesses lost. They are anything but peaceful,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.