Left-wing magazine says dogs are bad for the environment — the reaction is brutal and hilarious

Left-wing magazine Mother Jones argued that people should stop taking dogs as pets, and people reacted predictably with humorous jabs and bitter scorn.

The article called pet dogs "environmental villains" and cited a review of studies that concluded “the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised."

'Is there any enjoyable part of life these insufferable kill joys won’t attack?'

Dog owners and their allies rushed to social media to register their opposition to the bizarre conclusions about their four-legged friends.

"My dog offers far more value than every environmentalist and Mother Jones staffer and contributer combined," responded writer Kevin Boyd.

"The institutional capture by the Cat Ladies continues," joked car enthusiast David Burge.

"If you needed a final straw before you decided that the people at MotherJones were simultaneously idiotic and psychopathic, here it is. Do not trust any person, group, or movement which demonizes and/or hates dogs," responded an aspiring radish farmer.

"So now leftists are coming after dogs? They’ve already come after motherhood and patriotism. What’s next? Apple pie and Chevrolet? Given the choice, I would rather live in a world full of dogs, rather than leftists who read MotherJones," said another detractor.

"Broooo this is peak cat lady journalism energy. Mother Jones really published 'Your golden retriever is basically an oil spill with paws' and hit publish like it was the Pentagon Papers," responded another critic.

"Did a cat write this?" replied Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Even some on the left objected.

"Is there any enjoyable part of life these insufferable kill joys won’t attack?" asked Ana Kasparian, host of "The Young Turks."

The article mostly pointed to the habits of dog owners as the problem and recommended that governments institute laws to restrict dogs and mitigate their impact on the environment.

