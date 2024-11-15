Leftist editor resigns from Scientific American after foulmouthed rant about Trump supporters

The editor in chief of Scientific American has resigned from her position after going on an unhinged rant about the supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Laura Helmuth took to the social media platform Bluesky to announce that she was stepping away from Scientific American, the oldest continuously published magazine in American history.

"I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief," she wrote. "I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching)."

The statement itself is rather innocuous, seemingly obscuring the hate-filled context in which it was made.

On election night, Helmuth descended into a foulmouthed meltdown on Bluesky after Trump emerged the winner. Rather than direct her ire at the once and future president, Helmuth took aim at the 75 million or so Americans who cast a vote for him, as Blaze News previously reported.

Her statements that night included:

"I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of f****** fascists";

"Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f*** them to the moon and back";

"Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist"; and

"The moral arc of the universe isn't going to bend itself."

In a post shortly after the election, she added: "Any advice on what workplaces can do to help people who are devastated by the election? Thanks so much."

Her comments quickly went viral online, where users began demanding her resignation.

Helmuth then attempted to quell tempers by issuing an apology a few days later, admitting that her foul-mouthed remarks had been "offensive and inappropriate" and claiming that the "shock and confusion" of the election results had gotten the best of her.

She also insisted that she does "respect and value people across the political spectrum" and remains "committed to civil communication and editorial objectivity."

While her apology seemed to offer a spirit of bipartisanship, Helmuth reverted back to left-wing ideology in the Bluesky thread announcing her resignation. Perhaps in homage to herself, Helmuth also included in the thread a list of Scientific American articles she has "been so proud to support," some of which focus more on promoting far-left narratives than actual science.

Not only does one headline — "Gender-affirming care for trans kids is good health care" — encourage the genital mutilation and possible sterilization of children, but three also profess to tell "justice"-related "stories":

"Racial justice is a science story";

"Environmental justice is a science story"; and

"Reproductive justice is a science story."

Kimberly Lau, president of Scientific American, told CNN that Helmuth left the outlet of her own accord and that leaders there are already in the process of seeking her replacement.

"We thank Laura for her four years leading Scientific American during which time the magazine won major science communications awards and saw the establishment of a reimagined digital newsroom," Lau said in a statement. "We wish her well for the future."