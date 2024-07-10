Leftist former constable who apparently hinted at Trump assassination laments coarsening of political discourse

A radical leftist has now resigned his elected position as a state constable in Pennsylvania after he apparently took to social media to express ideas about assassinating former President Donald Trump and killing some of his supporters. Now, he claims that he has just been misunderstood.

'Far-left whackadoodle': Meet Matt Croyle

Until a week or so ago, Matt Croyle was the first ward constable of Oil City, Pennsylvania, located about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh. He also apparently had accounts on X and Facebook using his actual name and alluding to his elected office, according to screenshots shared by Republican voter registration activist Scott Presler.

'Get ready to die.'

But just before the July 4th holiday, Croyle apparently used those social media accounts to lash out against Trump, his supporters, and even justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. The language he reportedly employed is both crass and violent:

"Punch the f***ing bully right in the g**d*** f***ing mouth. Hard. No restraint. Lock [Trump] the f*** up immediately. If it's an official action, jail the f***ing Supreme Court. Save us from ourselves."

"Remember when political assassinations used to happen a lot? I mean, I'm not saying one should happen here, but am saying one COULD happen here and most folks wouldn't cry about it."

"If you have friends and family members who support Trump—if it comes down to it, you may literally have to kill them before they kill you. This is where this is headed. This is a fifty-alarm f***ing fire."

"The only thing I can wish for, at this point, is for some p*ssed-off far-left whackadoodles to start taking potshots at Trump. I'll be over here drinking coffee."

"Get ready to die."

'Hypothetical situation': Croyle attempts to clarify

After Presler and Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec shared images of those social media posts, Croyle's X account was temporarily suspended. Though defiant about the suspension, he later issued a lengthy statement to contextualize some of his violent rhetoric and to call out his critics for poor "reading comprehension."

Croyle also admitted that he would not 'mourn' if Trump did not 'exist.' He then inexplicably claimed that his fascination with the death of his political opponents could unify the country.

"I did not and would not advocate for the killing of, or threaten, anyone. Period," he wrote in part. "Anyone who read the out-of-context screenshot [about killing loved ones who support Trump] needs to understand the situation I was wailing about was a hypothetical situation brought about by the fear that our nation could end up in a civil war again—something I hope never comes to fruition."

In the statement, Croyle also admitted that he would not "mourn" if Trump did not "exist." He then inexplicably claimed that his fascination with the death of his political opponents could unify the country. "We're all human," he wrote in the same paragraph about Trump's hypothetical demise. "But we're also all Americans and we don't have to be enemies."

Though apologizing for any "confusion" he may have caused, Croyle continued with more shallow references to American unity, claiming "we all want the same things," and we just simply "see different routes to get there." "I just hope we can start to find a way [sic] see in each other what we see in ourselves."

Raging leftist calls out others for 'political extremism'

The rambling quasi-mea culpa did little to assuage concerns, though, and Croyle soon afterward canceled his X and Facebook accounts, claiming that he had been doxxed and had subsequently received death threats. He also resigned his position as constable, even though he was just elected in November.

Of note, he said he ran for office mainly to oversee elections, and he apparently brought a Kurt Vonnegut novel to his swearing-in ceremony to avoid placing his hand on the Bible. He also apparently simultaneously prefers both "he/him" and "they/them" pronouns.

In an interview published on Tuesday, Croyle told Explore Venango that he regrets some of his social media posts. "That was a huge mistake on my part because I’m the least scary person in the world," he insisted. "I am not violent by any means. I don’t want anything to do with violence. If that hypothetical situation that I was talking about were to ever happen, I would literally leave the country."

Even more, he regrets the over coarsening of political dialogue in the U.S. and on social media. "There is a real danger in letting political extremism, that is more prevalent now than ever, take over," he said.

"And sometimes we need to use language, staying within the perimeters of what is legal, to get people’s attention to the dangers that are happening."

Croyle claimed he has reported all threats against him to local authorities and the FBI. Reports indicate that his alleged threats have been similarly reported, though American Greatness could not confirm that the Pennsylvania State Police or the Secret Service had opened an investigation into his case.

